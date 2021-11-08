Margaritaville Resort Casino Honoring Veterans with Free Lunch Buffet

Margaritaville Resort Casino will be thanking Veterans and active duty military

members for their service to our country by offering a Free Lunch Buffet at the Would Tour Buffet

on Thursday, November 11th, 11AM – 3PM. A Veteran’s Card or Military ID must be presented for

the card holder and (1) one guest.



“We can never thank our veterans and active military enough for all of their sacrifice to our

country,” said Barry Regula, Senior Vice President and General Manager, “As a small token to show

our appreciation we wanted to extend a special offer to our veterans. Margaritaville thanks you

for serving our country.”



A myheroes mychoice card, Veteran card or valid Military ID must be presented at time of

purchase; limit one per person, gratuity not included.



More information about the World Tour Buffet is available at www.margaritavillebossiercity.com