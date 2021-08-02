Mario Valverde

Mario Valverde, 59, of Bossier City, LA lost his long, hard fought battle with Glioblastoma on July 28, 2021. Mario was the Metrologist in Charge for The National Weather Service in Shreveport. He was awarded many accolades for his service. He has a bachelor’s degree in Meteorology from The University of Nebraska and attended Clemson University for graduate school. He was an avid Nebraska Cornhuskers fan and member of The North Texas Nebraskans. He could often be seen driving around in his loved Miata. His greatest accomplishment was being a loving husband and father to his wife Linda and daughter Clancie.



He is survived by his beloved wife Linda Potter-Valverde of 31 years, daughter Clancie Santure (husband David), brothers Mark Valverde, Fred Valverde (wife DeAnn), sister Adrian Edwards (husband Dan). He is preceded in death by his parents Margaret and Manuel Valverde as well as his brother Gary Valverde.



The family wishes to thank their wonderful neighbors, Aaron Stevens the Bossier Fire Department for all their help and his neurosurgeon Dr. Natarioni and her PA Susan.



A Gathering of Family & Friends will be held on August 2 from 2-3 pm at Hillcrest Funeral Home in Haughton, LA with a Celebration of Life, following at 3:00 pm.



In lieu of flowers please consider donating to Habitat for Humanity.