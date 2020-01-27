Marion Dale Peace

Benton, LA – Marion Dale “Pop” Peace passed away January 23, 2020. Pop was born September 28, 1938 in Kilgore, TX, as the third of six children. Pop spent his life loving everyone who walked by and his days in the hog barns, cow pastures, and horse pens on Peace Hill. He shared his love for animals with all he encountered and maybe a piece of bubble gum too.

Pop was a member of the Blanchard Masonic Lodge 447 for over 50 years, a Shreveport Shriner, and a charter member of the Bossier Parish Riding Club. He worked for Purina Mills for over 40 years and served as an avid volunteer in Bossier Parish 4-H. Pop raised and showed market hogs and commercial beef cattle throughout his life.

Pop is preceded in death by his wife Sara Bounds Peace, his parents, Rona Clements Peace and Ernest R. Peace, Sr., his brothers Ernest R. Peace Jr. and Ardis J. Peace, his niece Rhonda Kay Peace, and his brothers in law William H. Bounds Jr., Ralph Reyenga, and Curtis Reyenga.

Pop is survived by: his son, Ardis Dale “Petie” Peace and wife Stella, daughter, Sara “Cissy” Peace Brakeville and friend Burt, granddaughters, Maggie Brakeville and Beth Brakeville Norwood and husband Jase, grandson, Landon Grambling and wife Paige, sisters, Mary P. Bounds, Martha P. Reyenga, and Margaret Clara P. Reyenga, and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends whom he loved.

Honoring Pop as pallbearers will be: Chuck Brigham, Cody Durbin, Chance Hilburn, Carl McBeath, Trey Powell, Spencer Smith, Julian Whittington, and Thomas Wyche, and as honorary pallbearers: John Alford, Syd Burt, Pete Burke, J.I. Harrison, John Ed Jordan, George Marble, and Jim Montgomery.

Visitation will be held at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Bossier City, LA from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday, January 26, 2020. The service will also be held at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Bossier City, LA at 1 p.m. Monday, January 27, 2020 with burial at Rocky Mount Presbyterian Cemetery, Rocky Mount, LA, with Pastor Joshua Reyenga officiating.

The family suggests memorials to Shriners Hospital for Children, 3100 Samford Ave, Shreveport, LA 71103 or the charity of your choice.