

Marion Elizabeth “Betty” Helms





Funeral services for Marion Elizabeth “Betty” Helms, 88, will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at Central Assembly of God, 700 US-80, Haughton, Louisiana 71037. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow immediately after the service at Rose-Neath Cemetery, 5185 Swan Lake Spur, Bossier City, Louisiana 71111. Officiating the service will be Pastor Jeff Gravis and Pastor Ken Richmond.



Betty was born May 31, 1933 in Florence, Massachusetts to John Francis and Marion Elizabeth Fisher. She passed away Tuesday, September 28, 2021 in Bossier City, Louisiana.



Betty was married to the love of her life, Ralph Helms, for 38 years. She was a beloved wife, mother, nurse and friend. Betty held a career as a Registered Nurse at Schumpert Hospital in Labor and Delivery and Third Floor Charge Nurse for almost 40 years. In Betty’s spare time she enjoyed sewing, word searches, cooking, dog sitting, attending church and eating out with her friends.



She is preceded in death by her husband; sister, Evelyn Blakesley and parents. She is survived by daughter, Barbara Helms and brother, Paul Fisher.



Honoring Betty as pallbearers will be Bill Altimus, Danny White, Ernie Kalnasy, Jimmie Harris, Kaitlyn Champlain and Samuel Champlain. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Dink Dehabermann, Marshall Rayburn and Mark Rayburn.



In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials may be made to Central Assembly of God, attention Family Life Center Fund 700 US-80, Haughton, Louisiana 71037.