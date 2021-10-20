Mark Your Calendars. Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band returns to The Strand Theatre in 2022

Shreveport native and blues guitarist, Kenny Wayne Shepherd will perform live with the Kenny Wayne Shepherd band at the Grand Theatre in Shreveport on Feb. 12, 2022.

In 1997 rock and blues music fans were impatiently waiting for the sophomore release

by, what the press still referred to as, a teenage phenom. On October 7th the world

finally heard Trouble Is… by the Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band and it demonstrated

to the press and public alike that Kenny was an artist with a boundless future ahead of

him.



In 2022 rock and blues music fans will have a new landmark release to anticipate. On

February 12, 2022, The Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band will, for the first time, perform

Trouble Is… in its entirety, live from The Strand Theatre in Shreveport, Louisiana – the

very same theater they celebrated their inaugural record release of Trouble Is… 25

years before. The show will be streamed worldwide and later in the year will be

released on DVD/Blu-Ray along with a very special Anniversary Package celebrating its

25th birthday. The concert is benefitting both Providence House and The Northwest

Louisiana Family Justice Center. Tickets go on sale @ 10AM Friday October 22,

2021, https://www.TheStrandTheatre.com



After the wildly successful debut of his first platinum selling album, Ledbetter Heights,

Shepherd set out to write and record his second album. “No one was expecting me to

match the success of Ledbetter Heights, but when we got into the studio and the

album started coming together, we knew we had something really special.”



Despite a select few (very few) critics, who tried to dismiss Shepherd as a “flash in the

pan” due to his age, radio stations across the U.S. added song after song to their

playlists – in heavy rotation – and the fans devoured the music. Trouble Is… went on to

sell over 1,000,000 copies in the U.S. and was certified Platinum by the RIAA. It

featured 4 top ten hits, “Slow Ride”, “Somehow, Somewhere, Someway”, “Everything Is

Broken” and of course, the #1 Mainstream Rock hit “Blue on Black”. Shepherd won

two Billboard Music Awards, including for Rock Song of the Year, and received his first

of many Grammy nominations. Twenty-five years later, Kenny Wayne Shepherd is still

releasing groundbreaking music, accumulating awards, touring the world and

performing for ever-expanding audiences while those few critics have likely found new

career paths.



Trouble Is… was produced by Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Jerry Harrison and

was the beginning of a long-term collaboration between Harrison and Shepherd. The

album also features musical powerhouses on the record including Chris Layton, Tommy

Shannon and Reese Wynans as well as James Cotton.



KENNY WAYNE SHEPHERD is over two decades into a recording career that began

when he was just 16. He has sold millions of albums worldwide and, in addition to his

five Grammy nominations, he has won Billboard Music Awards, a pair of Orville H.

Gibson awards, the Blues Foundation’s Keeping the Blues Alive award and two Blues

Music awards. He has had nine #1 blues albums and a string of #1 mainstream rock

singles.



PROVIDENCE HOUSE is an emergency homeless shelter for families with children that

aim to break the homeless cycle one family at a time in Northwest Louisiana. For 34

years, the organization has worked to end homelessness through education, job skills

training, literacy programs, and so much more. Families are provided with critical

resources needed to rebuild their lives and to become self-sufficient.

www.theprovidencehouse.com/donate.



THE NORTHWEST LOUISIANA FAMILY JUSTICE CENTER aims to provide a safe

and accessible, central intake and service center for survivors of domestic violence,

sexual assault, dating violence and stalking to receive comprehensive, coordinated

community services during this very difficult time. http://nwlafamilyjusticecenter.org