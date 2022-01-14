Marlene Rome

Remembering Marlene Rome



It is with great sadness that the family of Marlene Rome announce her passing in Bossier City on Thursday, January 5th, 2022 at the age of 79. Marlene was born July 19, 1942 in Donaldsonville, Louisiana to Frank Sylvester Noel Sr. and Constance Jackson Noel.



Marlene is proceeded in death by her parents and husband, Anthony Nicholas Rome Sr. She will be lovingly remembered by her children Anthony “Tag” Nicholas Rome Jr., Todd Michael Rome and wife Tammy, Christopher Noel Rome; grandchildren, Victoria Noel Rome, Anthony Nicholas Rome III and wife, Katie, Michael Anthony Rome, Sophia Arlene Rome, Camille Alise Rome; great-grandchildren, Gabriella Oliva Rome, Anthony Nicolas Rome IV, family, and friends.



She was laid to rest with the love of her life, Tony Rome in Jonesboro, Louisiana on January 10th. Memorial Donations in the couple’s honor (Tony & Marlene Rome) may be made to the American Heart Association, online or mailed to this address 745 Olive St # 111, Shreveport, LA 71104.

Marlene may be gone, but never forgotten.