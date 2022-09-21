Marrero Business Owner Arrested for Insurance Fraud

In June 2021, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Insurance Fraud/Auto Theft Unit New Orleans Field Office (LSP-IFAT-NFO) began an investigation into a Marrero business providing fraudulent insurance policies. Troopers received information from the Louisiana Department of Insurance (LDI) that representatives from A&R Insurance in Marrero were continuing to write insurance policies that did not exist, despite being served with a Cease and Desist Order from LDI.

As part of the investigation, Troopers worked with multiple victims to identify employees of A&R Insurance who facilitated the issuance of the fraudulent policies. The investigation led Troopers to obtain a search warrant for the business.

On August 10, 2022, LSP-IFAT-NFO was assisted by LDI and United States Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) to execute the search warrant at A&R Insurance, which was now operating under the name of Garcia-Downs Multiservices. During the search, Troopers identified 32-year-old Erik Sandoval-Flores of New Orleans as the business manager and located numerous documents supporting the fraudulent activities and his involvement.

As a result of the investigation, Sandoval-Flores was arrested for 19 counts of Forgery of Certificate Insurance. In addition, Agents from New Orleans HSI placed a detainer on Sandoval-Flores pertaining to immigration violations.

This investigation is ongoing and the LSP-IFAT-NFO is continuing to investigate additional crimes involving the related businesses and insurance fraud violations. Louisiana State Police is asking anyone who was a victim of this crime or has information pertaining to this investigation to contact LSP-IFAT-NFO. Citizens can report suspected fraud to the LSP-IFAT via: lsp.insurance.fraud.unit@la.gov.

“An unlicensed individual and agency soliciting, selling and servicing bogus insurance policies to Louisiana drivers is deplorable,” said Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon. “Those 250 drivers believe they have legitimate insurance and need to take action immediately to rectify the situation.”

The Louisiana Department of Insurance works to improve competition in the state’s insurance market while assisting individuals and businesses with the information and resources they need to be informed consumers of insurance. As a regulator, the LDI enforces the laws that provide a fair and stable marketplace and makes certain that insurers comply with the laws in place to protect policyholders. You can contact the LDI by calling 1-800-259-5300 or visiting www.ldi.la.gov.