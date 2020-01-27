Martha Camp Edwards

Martha Camp Edwards, 87, of Lafayette, La., passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020. She passed from this life to an eternal life with Jesus!

She was a great wife, mom, sister, daughter, grandmother “MiMaw” and friend. She will be missed, although we as a family are happy to know she is at peace with our Lord.

Mrs. Edwards was born on December 23, 1932 in Jackson, Mississippi. She was raised in Bossier City, LA. She graduated from Bossier High School and attended Louisiana Tech University where she studied Art. She married Louie Gene Edwards on February 18, 1956.

Gene, being in the oil exploration business, afforded the Edwards’ family opportunities to live in several locations. These locations included Texas, Argentina, and Louisiana (Buras, Houma, Lake Charles, and Lafayette). The last 39 years of her life were spent in Lafayette, LA.

Martha made a commitment to Jesus Christ as her Savior early in life. She was a prayer warrior and prayed incessantly for her sons, grandchildren and other loved ones and friends.

Those left to cherish her memory are her three sons, Michael G. Edwards and wife Debra, Rodney G. Edwards and wife Gwen, Patrick D. Edwards and wife Lee; nine grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren; and one beloved brother, Harold Camp.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Louie Gene Edwards; and parents, Mark Eugene and Emilye Maye Price Camp.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 – 11:00 am on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home, Haughton, LA. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 am and interment will follow at Hill Crest Memorial Park.

Brandon Edwards, grandson, will officiate the service, and the pallbearers will be her grandchildren: Andrew Edwards, Daniel Edwards, Jacob Edwards, Ben Edwards, Taylor Edwards, Adam Edwards, and honorary pallbearer, Kati Edwards.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Maison de Lafayette and Lourdes Hospice for their loving care.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your choice of Christian ministry.

Condolences may be shared at www.hillcrestmemorialfh.com