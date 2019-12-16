Martha Dale Butler Phillips

Bossier City, LA – A Memorial Service honoring the life of Martha “Dale” Butler Phillips was held at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Bossier City on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., with Bryan Lipscomb officiating. Visitation began at I0:00 a.m. until time of service.

Martha “Dale” Butler Phillips, a native of Monroe, Louisiana and long-term resident of Haughton, was born October 25, 1947 to parents Jack Dale and Audie Roberson Butler and was called home by the Lord on Friday, December 06, 2019, with her loving husband by her side. She was 72 years old.

Dale was married for 50 years to the love of her life, James “Darrell” Phillips. They were blessed with four children, Eric, Brandon, Mark and Jaclyn. She attained a career in education and devoted 30+ years to teaching and guiding children. She was a dedicated educator with a nurturing heart, that always lent a helping hand.

Dale was a selfless, sweet lady who loved unconditionally and without reservation. She never met a stranger and, no matter where you saw her, she was always wearing a smile. She was a woman of unlimited talents; sewing, quilting, and crocheting were just a few of her favorite hobbies. She loved to paint and work in her flowerbeds, and she was great at finding a way to bring out the beauty in everything. Renowned for her generous hospitality and delicious home­ cooked meals, Dale was the cornerstone of family gatherings. The nurturing woman that she was, many friends of the family recall her as a second mom to them. Of all the things she enjoyed, loving on her grandbabies was definitely her favorite. She was there to support them through many accomplishments over the years, always rooting from the sidelines, supporting them and being their biggest fan.

She was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her devoted husband, James “Darrell” Phillips, of Haughton; four children and their spouses, Eric Phillips and Tina of Haughton, Brandon Phillips and Colleen of New Iberia, Mark Phillips and Carrie of Haughton, Jaclyn Phillips Grassi and David of Deville; two brothers, Daryl Wayne and Ronald “Ronnie” Melvin Butler and her eleven grandchildren, Lauren Feliciano, Alyssa and Ella Phillips, Madison and Luke Phillips, Quint and Madelyn Mitchell, Connor Phillips, and Jack, John, and Stella Grassi. She will be deeply missed.

Serving Dale as Honorary Pallbearers were Edwin “Bubba” Lipscomb, Brad Lipscomb, Jonathan Phillips, Chad Phillips, Lee DeMahy, David Shaw, Carl Hardman, Chris White, and Brandon Collins.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.