Martha Eleanor Powell

Bossier City, LA – Services for Martha Eleanor “Miss Ellie” Powell will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home Bossier Chapel. The family will receive friends on Monday, November 11, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Rose-Neath Cemetery in Bossier City, Louisiana. Officiating the services will be Reverend Luke Bissell of Baptist Tabernacle.

Miss Ellie was born on October 18, 1933 in St. Albans, West Virginia to parents, Maywood Hill and Lucy Mallory. She attended Bible college, worked for the Pentagon in Washington D.C., the Bossier Parish Clerk of Court, and as a secretary for an soil conservation company in Benton, Louisiana. Miss Ellie was a woman of strong Christian faith and will be remembered as a remarkably loving mother and Mawmaw, and endeared friend.

Miss Ellie was preceded by her son, Kenneth L. Powell II; parents, Maywood Hill and Lucy Mallory Hill, and her two brothers, Bill and Dick Taylor.

She is survived by her son, Tim Powell, of Richmond, Virginia; daughters, Kathy Powell and Karen McDonald, of Princeton, Louisiana; grandchildren, Philip Hoffman and Montana Powell; two great-grandchildren, Ryan and Peyton, and her best friend of 57 years, Pauline Griffin, or Shreveport, Louisiana.

Honoring Miss Ellie as pallbearers will be Ben Alderman, Keith Alderman, Andy DeLony, John Mortin, Jeff Ross, and Lynn Togersen.

A special thanks to Garden Park Nursing Home and Christus Schumpert Hospice for their compassion for and care of Miss Ellie.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Alzheimer’s Association National Capital Area Chapter, 8180 Greensboro Drive, Suite 400, McLean, VA 22102.