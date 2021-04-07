Martha Langford





Funeral services for Martha Langford will be held Friday, April 9, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home Chapel in Minden, Louisiana with Rev. Jeff Ramsey officiating. Interment will follow at Haughton Cemetery in Haughton, Louisiana. The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. Thursday, April 8, 2021 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Minden, Louisiana.



Martha was born on October 21, 1938 in Haughton, Louisiana and entered into rest April 5, 2021 in Doyline, Louisiana.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Barney and Agnes Brannon; daughter, Carol Langford; son, Barney G. Clement; sisters, Velma Brannon, Rosemary Schaffer, and Aletha Sutton; and brothers, Guy Brannon and Bobie Brannon.



She is survived by her husband, Billy Langford of Doyline; sons, Charles Clement and wife Christy, Guy Clements and wife Nicki, Royce Langford and wife Pam, and Fred Shaffer and wife Lori; sister Patricia Brannon; grandchildren thirteen; great-grandchildren, eight, and two great great-grandchildren.



Pallbearers will be Justin Langford, Michael Langford, Trey Clements, and Bryan Langford.

