Martha Loye Robertson Showers

Haughton, LA – Funeral services for Martha Loye Robertson Showers will be 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Haughton United Methodist Church. Officiating will be Rev. Rene Moradell. Interment will follow at Hill Crest Memorial Park. Visitation will be atHaughtonUnited Methodist Church on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Martha was born February 24, 1920 in Guthrie, OK and passed away November 29, 2019 in Haughton, LA. She retired after 24 years of service from the Bossier Parish School Board as a Dietician in the Haughton Schools. At the time of her death Martha was the oldest member of Haughton United Methodist Church, having joined in 1936.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lee and Eva McDade Robertson; husband, Andrew J. Showers and sisters, Eva Lee Hashem and Joe Wilma Lyles.

Martha is survived by her son, Lee R. Showers of Haughton, LA; daughter, Lynda S. Edge and husband, Gilbert of Gilmer, TX; grandchildren, Gil Edge andwife, Amy, Andy Edge andwife, Lisa, Darryl Edge and wife, Kristen; great-grandchildren, Trey, Lauren, Caroline, Nolan, Kayla, Maddie, Noah and Noel Edge; great-great-grandchildren, Emily Paige andKinsley Brooke and nieces, Nicki Curtis and family, Shelly Sonza and family; great niece, Katsi and family and great nephew, Michael Hashem. She is also survived by Katie, Will, Justin, Dylan, Chelsea, Miranda, Graycie, Belle and LaDonna.

At Martha Loye’s request, grandsons and family friend, Trey McGee will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be, Brandon Cash, Hunter Cash and Wilson Grappe.

Memorials may be made to Haughton United Methodist Church, 215 E McKinley Ave., Haughton, LA 71037.