Martin Grau retires from Office Furniture Source and sells company

Following a lifetime career of ownership & community leadership, Office Furniture Source founder & owner, Martin Grau announced his retirement effective Tuesday, November 29.



Martin who started as a teenager working for his parent’s office furniture company before starting Office Furniture Source in 2006 using only a pick-up truck and a phone book. Today, that company today is the Ark-La-Tex’s largest and most recognizable office furniture companies.



“Martin not only has years of outstanding service & leadership in the Shreveport-Bossier City community, but has provided leadership in ways no one else could. The SBC will miss his one of a kind personality. The radio waves will never be the same again not hearing the famous Martin Grau voice yelling at everyone to buy local, call your congressman, or fix the roads. I want to thank Martin for his service and dedication not only to Office Furniture Source but the entire local community that he loves so dearly. Those of us that know Martin personally admire him not only for his business efforts, but also for his personal lifetime values as a devoted husband, father, and friend. OFS will miss Martin, but we wish him well and confident the community will continue to benefit from his valued leadership and voice,” says Chad James, his long-time General Manager/Chief Operating Officer and former brother-in-law.



Martin Grau and Chad James, have agreed to terms for the sale of Office Furniture Source.



“It is with great pleasure and confidence that I am able to hand over the reins of Office Furniture Source to Chad James. Chad IS family and Office Furniture Source remains a family owned & operated business. There is no other person I’d sell my company to other than Chad, who has given his heart for this company for the past 13 years. I have no doubt that he will continue the ‘mom and pop atmosphere while keeping OFS relevant with his innovation and natural design ability. OFS will develop a new brand identity that will continue to strengthen and grow while continue giving back to our local community which is something that Chad and I both care about passionately.”



About Office Furniture Source:

Among the largest and oldest office furniture companies in North Louisiana, Office Furniture Source is a leader in designing & furnishing stylish and functional workplace environments, from the modern and contemporary office to traditional and classic spaces. We are experts in the office furniture industry, providing complete space planning, design services, and project management that help companies and institutions of all sizes effectively address their needs, priorities, and vision. Based in Bossier City, Louisiana, OFS boasts an enthusiastic team dedicated to delivering the right solutions for our customers.