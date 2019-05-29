Marvin D. Shoemake

Bossier City, LA – Services to honor the life of Mr. Marvin D. Shoemake, 86, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home, officiated by Mr. Ed Koglin. Interment will follow in Hill Crest Memorial Park. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Votiure 137/40 and 8 Nurses Training, 8040 Lakeshore Dr. Shreveport, LA. You may continue reading Mr. Shoemake’s life story by visiting www.hillcrestmemorialfh. com.