Mary Anna Green, 75, went to be with Jesus on November 12, 2023 in Shreveport, LA. Mary Anna was born April 10, 1948 in Omaha, NE, unto the union of Joseph and Annabelle Romack.



She retired from AT&T with 25 years under her belt. Her favorite pastimes were bible study, shopping, cooking and spending time with close friends and family! She loved meeting new people and making them feel special.



Mary Ann was a true blessing and loved by everyone that knew her. Her smile will always live on to those she touched even complete strangers She leaves behind a legacy to her family and friends of God’s amazing love and grace.



Preceding Mrs. Green in death were: father, Joseph Romack and mother, Annabelle Moulder Romack.Surviving family was: her devoted husband of 43 years, Larry Green; and 2 fur babies Bella and Izzy; her only daughter, Paula and husband Brad Green; two grandsons, Gage and Kierin Green who were the light of her life. Family was her everything.



The family would like to express their gratitude and say: “Thank You” to all the staff at Willis Knighton 4th floor West that cared for her. Also, Linda Tilley, Tena Kern and Lee Beeman and her wonderful church family for all the prayers, love and encouragement. No goodbyes!



A graveside service to celebrate her life was held at Hill Crest Memorial Park, at 10:00 am, November 16, 2023, with Pastor Danny Moffett presiding.