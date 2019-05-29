Mary Elizabeth Goldsby Collins

Haughton, LA – Mary Elizabeth Goldsby Collins passed away peacefully in her sleep Monday, May 27, 2019, at her home at Brookdale Assisted Living in Bossier City. The family will receive friends Thursday, May 30, 2019, from 1:00 p.m.-2:00 p.m. in the sanctuary of First Baptist Church of Haughton. Funeral services will immediately follow the visitation with Dr. Gevan Spinney, pastor of First Baptist Haughton, and Bro. Scotty Gibson, minister to senior adults, officiating. Interment will follow at Hill Crest Cemetery.

Mary was born June 13, 1938, in Mansfield, Louisiana, to Marshall Miles and Evie Minta Ferguson Goldsby. She graduated from Mansfield High School in 1956 and attended Northwestern State University. After moving to Shreveport in 1960, she met and married her husband, Bill Collins. They enjoyed 56 years of marriage prior to Bill’s death in 2017.

Mary and Bill moved to Haughton in 1961 and joined Haughton Baptist Church, now First Baptist Haughton. Mary loved her church and served there in many capacities. She spent time serving as church clerk, was a 2nd grade Sunday School teacher, worked in Vacation Bible School, and enjoyed singing with the Gloryland Singers and the sanctuary choir. She especially loved her Sunday School class and looked forward to the times she spent with them on trips and at monthly class meetings.

Mary was a stay at home mom for many years and began substitute teaching at Haughton High School in the mid 1970’s. After substituting for several years, she was hired as a clerical assistant in the library at Haughton High School and then went on to become the student secretary at HHS until her retirement.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Bill Collins, her brother-in-law, Vernon Collins, and an infant son, Gregory Miles Collins.

She is survived by her daughter, Kelli Collins Shaw and her husband, Lonnie, her three granddaughters, Caroline Shaw Colvin and her husband, Cameron, Catherine Shaw, and Mary Claire Shaw, and by her great granddaughter, Collins Elizabeth Colvin. She is also survived by Bill’s brother, Ronny “Red” Collins and his wife, Sharon of Nashville, Arkansas, and her sister-in- law, Linda Collins of Cabot, Arkansas. She leaves behind two nieces, two nephews, and a host of dear friends.

Serving as Mary’s pallbearers will be John Keith, Mike Keith, Bo Keith, Gregg Keith, Jason Keith, and Josh Keith, all who were like family to her.

The family would like to thank Dr. Ted Warren for the years of compassionate care he provided to her. They would also like to thank Dr. Gerry San Pedro for his kindness and care in her last days. Also, special thanks to Amedysis Hospice and their wonderful nurses.

Mary spent the last year of her life living at Brookdale Assisted Living in Bossier City. There are no words to describe how grateful her family is to every employee of this amazing facility. The caregivers, staff, nurses, and other workers definitely have a calling to work with the elderly and they made Mary’s last year a good one. Always kind, always encouraging, always present and willing to help–those are the attributes of the staff at Brookdale and Mary’s family will be forever grateful for what was done for her while she lived there.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Haughton.