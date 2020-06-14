



Bossier City, LA – Mary Glyn Bryan Cummings Hill, 89 died peacefully June 5, 2020 at Pilgrim Manor Nursing Home. She was born on August 13, 1930, the daughter of Reuben K Bryan and Mary Helen Johnson Bryan.



Mary graduated from Fair Park High School in 1946 and married William Campbell Cummings on March 15, 1947. Later on, Mary would divorce William Cummings and marry and divorce Fred Neal Hill.



In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by sister, Jackie Bryan Jones and by her son, William Campbell Cummings.



Surviving family members are; Daughters, Sandra Jean Cummings (Hotard) and Pamela Gail Cummings. Grandchildren, Sharla Skinner Tisdale of Austin, Tx., Bryan Hotard and wife Kara, of Grand Junction, Co, Celia Skinner Boswell, of Shreveport, La, Chris Inderbitzin and his wife, Alexis, of Dallas Texas and Alesha Skinner Lester of Austin, Tx.



Due to Coronavirus-19 there will be no service at this time. Later in the year there will be a gathering to celebrate Mary’s life for family and friends to visit and share her stories and life.



The family would like to thank Pilgrim Manor Nursing Home for the care and joy that given to Mary these last few years.

