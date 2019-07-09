Mary Kaye Wyatt

Bossier City, LA – Funeral services for Kaye will be at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Boone Funeral Home. Officiating will be Chaplin Jay Valentine. Interment will follow at Plain Dealing Cemetery. The family will receive friends between 6:00 PM and 8:00 PM on Tuesday, July 9, 2019.

Kaye worked at Travelers Insurance from which she eventually retired. She was a loving and supportive, wife, mother, grandmother, and greatgrandmother. Her favorite past time was spending time with family, which was her love and inspiration. She also enjoyed gardening, bowling, softball, camping and fishing.

Left to cherish her memory are her children; son, Mark Wyatt and wife Donna; daughter, Tina Wyatt; grandchildren, Joshua Disotell, Justin Smith and fiancé Reagan Dice, and Jessica Smith; greatgrandchildren, Caleb and Tessa Ray and Knox