Benton, LA – Services celebrating the life of Mary Louise Squyres were held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Hill Crest Memorial Chapel. Interment followed at Hill Crest Memorial Park. The family received friends for visitation on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home.



Our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, Mary Lou Squyres, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Saturday afternoon at the age of 79, after battling lung cancer.



She was born in Union Parish and attended Farmerville High School. Mary Lou was always vibrant, joyful, quick-witted, and brought a special light to every situation she was in. She saw profound beauty in everyday things, like watching the flowers in her garden blow in the wind while the clouds changed shape; a trait that many lose at a young age, she carried with her throughout her life.



Over the years, her many talents and interests spanned golfing, gardening, sewing, drawing, singing and playing guitar. Above all, she was a loving wife and mother; simply the best.



Mary Lou was preceded in death by her parents, Thelma and John Frank Tucker; her son, Rodney Darrell Squyres, Jr.; and her brothers, Herbert Newton Tucker and Boyce Wayne Tucker. She is survived by her loving husband, Rodney Darrell Squyres, Sr.; one brother, Albert Tucker; three children, Karen Squyres Gauntt, Amanda Squyres McCauslin, and Richard Squyres; two sons-in-law, Steve Gauntt and Chris McCauslin; four grandchildren, John, Robert, Morgan Louise, and Victoria; and four great-grandchildren, Leigha, Peyton, Donaven, and Tyler; and many beloved nieces and nephews.



Pallbearers were John Squyres, Robert Squyres, Albert Tucker Jr., Charlie Tucker, John Tucker, and Mitch Tucker.



