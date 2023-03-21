Mary “Suzanne” Owens Craig





Suzanne passed away suddenly Saturday, March 18, 2023, doing what she loved and working in her beautiful yard filled with flowers that flourished by her love and dedication. She was born on March 2, 1940. Her childhood memories were reflected on every corner in Wickliffe, Kentucky. She graduated from Ballard Memorial High School with high honors and went on to attend Southern Illinois University to graduate in Education.



Upon graduation, she began her love of teaching until she achieved her true calling as a Mother. Later in her life, she wanted to continue to help others, so she went back to school and got a Master’s Of Arts in Counseling and Guidance at Louisiana Tech University. Her strong Christian beliefs led her to be an avid Sunday School Teacher, as well as a honored and active Member at Large of the Bossier Parish Republican Party Executive Committee.



She met her true love, her ALWAYS Norman Dale Craig while attending Ballard Memorial High School. The saying “opposites attract” couldn’t have been more truly spoken. Suzanne was a thinker, a planner, possessed a very studious, “by the book,” calm, laid back, proper personality and Norman was the “rebel without a cause,” class clown, going to “play it by ear person that loved a challenge. Their relationship could have been considered a challenge – in a good way, but it fit as perfect as the last puzzle piece. God paired them together for over 67 years with a fabulous, adventurous, roller coaster of a perfect plan.



She was a loving mom of three children, which then graduated her mom status to grandmother aka “Mama Sue” of eight grandchildren and peaked her status to twelve great grandchildren all the time still a loving and devoted wife. She took pride in her family and creating a close bond where the circle could never be unbroken. At an early age of 9, she was introduced to heartache by losing her mother and brother in a horrible accident leaving her and her father to create a life without them. Due to this tragedy, she was determined to have that family she felt she missed. The influencing of others was done through her loving and caring, always giving of her time was a strong trait she incorporated into her motherhood. As a mom, her quality to NUTURE was far and beyond. She always put in the extra effort for her children, going to ball practices, dance recitals, school events, caring for their every need and never stopped loving them until her last breath.



As a grandmother / great grandmother, her heart grew even fuller. She made sure that she was present and supportive to every hot/cold game, academic events, dance recitals, making projects, planning special family time together, anything to make being a “MamaSue” a name in their hearts and in their cherished memories. Whether you were her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, family, friend or neighbor, she had a shoulder to cry on, a voice to cheer, a tissue to wipe away tears, loving advice to share and a biblical scripture for any situation.



Her family made her who she was, but her love for Jesus Christ made her radiate in everything she did. She was baptized at an early age in the Ohio River and made sure her walk with Jesus Christ (and Les Feldick) stayed daily diligent until she took her last breath where she then met Him at Heaven’s Pearly Gates. Waiting impatiently behind Jesus for his turn, was her ALWAYS true love, Norman.

She is preceded in death by her husband and her ALWAYS true love, Norman Dale Craig; her father, Haden Owens; her mother, Hazel Swope Owens; her brother, Gene Paul Owens; her great granddaughter, Spencer Mary-Katherine McCoy; father-in-law, Newman E. Craig; mother-in-law, Mary Evelyn Craig; grandparents and other loved family members.



She is survived and greatly missed by her three (3) children, Linda Craig Boyd and husband, Dennis; Michael O. Craig and wife, Dorothy; Julie Craig McCoy and husband, Gary; eight (8) grandchildren, Lindsey Boyd, Cody Boyd and wife Gabrielle, Bailey Boyd Cardenas and husband Jorge, Haden Craig, Hannah Craig Malone and husband Zach, Craig McCoy and wife Blair, Colt McCoy and Buddy McCoy and wife Sarah; twelve (12) great grandchildren, Molly-Claire Simmons, Lottie Dale Boyd, Brooks Boyd, Posey-Belle Boyd, Teddy-Lou Boyd and Brigham Boyd, Jack Malone, Baby Boy Malone, Sutton Monroe McCoy, Wrenlee Collins McCoy and Madison McCoy; sister-in-laws, Linda Craig Houston, Barbara Craig Ledbetter and Donna Craig Kile; many nieces, nephews and an abundance of friends.



Her family knows that we can’t have her back, but we’re happy knowing that she finally got to see the people she has longed to see.



A mother/person like her is a rare find. Everyone should have someone like her that is full of smiles, laughter, giving and so full of wisdom. The love of family and the bond that she helped build will always be cherished in their ways, thoughts, and hearts for the rest of their lives leaving her legacy to carry on.



Services will be held to celebrate the life of Suzanne Craig at 11:00 am on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at the amphitheater within Hill Crest Memorial Park. Officiating will be Pastor Brad Kirby of Eastwood Baptist Church. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Hill Crest Memorial Chapel.

“Her children arise up and call her blessed.” Proverbs 31:28

