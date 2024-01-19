Mary Thompson Mills passed away peacefully on January 9, 2024, at the age of 82. She was born in Shreveport Louisiana in 1941 to Angus Denson Thompson and Ethel Curry Thompson. She was a 1959 graduate of Bossier High School and attended Louisiana Tech University where she graduated Summa Cum Laude with a master’s degree in psychology.She worked 30 years for Evergreen Life Services and retired as Vice President of Program Operations in 2011. During her time at Evergreen, she dedicated her life to helping individuals with developmental disabilities and played a key role in expanding Evergreen into Arkansas and Tennessee.Mary is survived by her children, Diana Veillon (Tommy), Marsha Cook (Mike), Lisa Mills Riggan (Jeff), and John Mills (Lisa), numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. No funeral services are planned at this time. The family will notify loved ones when a memorial is scheduled.