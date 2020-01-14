Masked men ram Haughton gas station, make off with ATM

Three masked men rammed a Haughton gas station with a stolen truck and fled with an ATM early Tuesday morning.

According to a Haughton Police Department Facebook post, at approximately 5 a.m. Jan. 14, officers received a 911 call to respond to the Pilot truck stop. Upon arrival, officers learned that a stolen Dodge Ram truck had been used to intentionally drive through the front doors of the truck stop, to steal the ATM.

The truck rammed the ATM to knock it off its base. At least three masked subjects exited the stolen truck and loaded the ATM and left.

According to police, this all occurred in approximately one minute.

Haughton PD is working with numerous law enforcement agencies in this investigation.

This is a developing story. We will update once more information becomes available.