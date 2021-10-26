Masks to Become Optional Tomorrow at Bossier Schools

In response to the statewide mask mandate being lifted by Governor John Bel Edwards, students and employees will have the option not to wear a mask at Bossier Parish Schools beginning Wednesday, October 27, 2021. Quarantine protocols, however, will be reinstated and not an option if a person is considered a close contact unless they are fully vaccinated and asymptomatic. This is in adherence to guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Governor’s updated order. Masking is still mandated on school buses per Presidential Order.