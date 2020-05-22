Massive power outage in Bossier Parish

From Staff Reports



Bossier Parish, LA – Thousands of Bossier Parish residents are waking up without power this Friday morning. A massive power outage has left almost 20,000 Bossier Parish residents in the dark according to Swepco’s power outage map.



The outage area starts around Barksdale Air Force Base, travels east through areas of Haughton and out to the Princeton area, where approximately 600 households are without power.



Swepco officials are enroute to the outage area to assess the situation and determine the problem.

Click here for Swepco Outage Map: http://outagemap.swepco.com.s3.amazonaws.com/external/default.html



This is a developing story. BPT will bring you further information as soon as it becomes available.

Photo: Christopher Sepeda, Bossier Press-Tribune – Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies direct traffic on Friday morning at the intersection of Highway 80 and Bellevue Rd. in Haughton. Traffic signals are not functioning at the intersection due to the wide spread power outage impacting a significant part of Bossier Parish on Friday morning May 22, 2020.



