MASTER GARDENER FALL BULB SALE

The Northwest Louisiana Master Gardeners will host their annual

Fall Bulb Sale, Saturday, October 28, 2023. This annual sale will be held at the

Red River Research Station located at 262 Research Station Road in Bossier

City, Louisiana from 8 AM until noon. Featured are hard to find heirloom bulbs

to beautify your flower garden. You can’t buy these heirloom bulbs in stores.

Many of the bulbs come from Master Gardener’s gardens, and have been dug up

from old home sites. There will be thousands of heirloom bulbs (over thirty

varieties) that thrive in the South for sale.

Featured bulbs this year include jumbo Amaryllis, many varieties of

Narcissus, Allium, Daylily, Louisiana Iris, Asiatic lilies, Peony and Spider Lilies.

There will also be a variety of seeds including Sweet pea, Bachelor button,

Larkspur, Corn poppy, Love in the Mist and a Wildflower mix. We will also have

potted plants for fall planting available.

Come early for the best selection. We will have an Educational Gardening

Seminar starting at 10 AM, and the Shreveport Biscuit Company food truck will be

at the Bulb Sale all morning. For more information, call the Master Gardener

Hotline, (318) 408-0984 or go to our website at www.nwlamg.weebly.com.