Master Gardener Le Tour des Jardins

Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune

Homeowners open their gardens and grounds to guests

The Northwest Louisiana Master Gardeners held their annual spring garden tour,

Le Tour des Jardins on June 4 and 5, 2022.

After a two year absence due to Covid, this year’s garden tour took guests through six beautiful private gardens throughout the Shreveport and Bossier City area.

Proceeds from the garden tour fund future Master Gardener projects and help to promote the Master Gardeners’ mission to enhance the quality of knowledge for gardeners in the community.

“This is the Master Gardener’s major fundraiser. So, it is exciting to be back after a two year absence. And, we are even more excited to have so many attendees. We try to have a nice mixture each year, some gardens are professionally done, some are very large and others are small courtyard size gardens. It’s always nice to see a variety of gardens and get ideas to take home and try,” said Lynn Burke, Chair of Le Tour des Jardins.

Here is a glimpse of the gardens featured on the tour:

Stan and Boots Swen Garden. This Green Acres Place, Bossier City garden has wonderful yard art that tells a story of the garden owners’ travels. The fairy gardens can be enjoyed from multiple seating areas that offer whimsical accessories and lots of color. The gardens contain many unusual plants, and is a true delight, from the Princess Diana Clematis to the Peggy Martin roses, cassia vine, coral bean, Japanese quince and crinums. With a gazebo and covered patio, this garden is a must-see.

Judy Donaldson Garden. Located in Plantation Trace, Bossier City, this home is situated on a corner lot, with wonderful beds everywhere. At the side of the house, there is an oak tree with resurrection fern, surrounded by roses, cannas, loropetalum, Japanese maples and much more. A wrought-iron gate leads to a retreat, complete with a gazebo and She-Shed. As you wander throughout the gardens you will find yard art, gaura, butterfly bush, kaleidoscope abelia, hydrangeas and much more.

Scott and Christina Cabell Garden. Located in Kings Pointe subdivision in Shreveport, this garden is beautifully manicured with a variety of annuals and perennials along with established evergreens. Once you enter the backyard, you have entered an oasis of Oakleaf hydrangea, roses, beebalm, echinacea, African iris, widow’s tears, crown of thorns and summer phlox. Don’t miss the night blooming cereus and so much more.

Sharye and Steve Atchison Garden. Located in the Ellerbe Road area, this garden is a delight the moment you arrive, as you wander around part of its five acres and find hidden treasures down each path. You will be greeted by a fountain surrounded by many perennials, such as black and blue salvia, Shasta daisies, Mexican petunias and daylilies. As you continue around the back garden you will see a greenhouse, pool, pond and barn, along with many winding paths covered with Louisiana irises, daylilies, cone flowers, hydrangeas, azaleas and much more.

Polly Buller Garden. As you walk up to this South Highlands home, you are drawn to the southern charm with azaleas, Japanese maples, crinums and a quiet area to reflect. As you continue past the lace-cap hydrangeas, down the caladium edged driveway to the back garden, you will find beautiful patios surrounded with maple trees, irises, salvia, foxglove, daylilies and so much more. This garden is a delight!

Charles Rascoe Garden. Another South Highlands charmer, with a sunny front garden filled with blueberries, daylilies, black-eyed Susan’s, irises, crepe myrtles, roses, and yarrow. This cottage garden has a large collection of irises which will definitely be worth the visit. Not to be missed is the Chinese dogwood. The backyard is a shade loving garden filled with hydrangeas, peonies, Japanese maple, and a lovely shaded area to sit.

Any Louisiana resident with an interest in horticulture and a desire to volunteer for community service may apply to the Master Gardener training program. A volunteer in training must attend at least 80 percent of the prescribed hours of instruction and pass all examinations before becoming a Master Gardener. After that, Master Gardeners must renew their certification annually, and they are expected to participate in volunteer projects throughout their community.

For more information on how to become a Master Gardener, visit http://nwlamg.weebly.com.

Located in Green Acres Place, Bossier City, Stan and Boots Swen greet Master Gardener Le Tour des Jardins tour guests to their home garden on Saturday, June 4. (Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune)



Located in Plantation Trace, Bossier City, Judy Donaldson proudly shows her garden to Master Gardener Le Tour des Jardins tour guests on Saturday, June 4. (Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune)

