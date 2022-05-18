Master Gardener Le Tour des Jardins

The Northwest Louisiana Master Gardeners will hold their annual spring garden tour,

Le Tour des Jardins on June 4 and 5, 2022. This year’s garden tour will take you

through six beautiful private gardens throughout Shreveport and Bossier. Tour hours will

be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 4, and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on June 5. Advance tickets are

$10 and can be purchased at any Citizens National Bank, by calling the Master Gardener

office at (318) 408-0984 or online at www.nwlamg.weebly.com . Tickets may also be

purchased at any garden on the days of the tour for $15.

Here is a glimpse of the gardens featured on the tour:



Stan and Boots Swen Garden. This Green Acres Place, Bossier City garden has

wonderful yard art that tells a story of the garden owners’ travels. The fairy gardens can

be enjoyed from multiple seating areas that offer whimsical accessories and lots of color.



The gardens contain many unusual plants, and is a true delight, from the Princess Diana

Clematis to the Peggy Martin roses, cassia vine, coral bean, Japanese quince and crinums.

With a gazebo and covered patio, this garden is a must-see.



Judy Donaldson Garden. Located in Plantation Trace, Bossier City, this home is

situated on a corner lot, with wonderful beds everywhere. At the side of the house, there

is an oak tree with resurrection fern, surrounded by roses, cannas, loropetalum, Japanese

maples and much more. A wrought-iron gate leads to a retreat, complete with a gazebo

and She-Shed. As you wander throughout the gardens you will find yard art, gaura,

butterfly bush, kaleidoscope abelia, hydrangeas and much more.



Scott and Christina Cabell Garden. Located in Kings Pointe subdivision in

Shreveport, this garden is beautifully manicured with a variety of annuals and perennials

along with established evergreens. Once you enter the backyard, you have entered an

oasis of Oakleaf hydrangea, roses, beebalm, echinacea, African iris, widow’s tears, crown

of thorns and summer phlox. Don’t miss the night blooming cereus and so much more.



Sharye and Steve Atchison Garden. Located in the Ellerbe Road area, this garden is a

delight the moment you arrive, as you wander around part of its five acres and find

hidden treasures down each path. You will be greeted by a fountain surrounded by many

perennials, such as black and blue salvia, Shasta daisies, Mexican petunias and daylilies.

As you continue around the back garden you will see a greenhouse, pool, pond and barn,

along with many winding paths covered with Louisiana irises, daylilies, cone flowers,

hydrangeas, azaleas and much more.



Polly Buller Garden. As you walk up to this South Highlands home, you are drawn to

the southern charm with azaleas, Japanese maples, crinums and a quiet area to reflect. As

you continue past the lace-cap hydrangeas, down the caladium edged driveway to the

back garden, you will find beautiful patios surrounded with maple trees, irises, salvia,

foxglove, daylilies and so much more. This garden is a delight!



Charles Rascoe Garden. Another South Highlands charmer, with a sunny front garden

filled with blueberries, daylilies, black-eyed Susan’s, irises, crepe myrtles, roses, and

yarrow. This cottage garden has a large collection of irises which will definitely be worth

the visit. Not to be missed is the Chinese dogwood. The backyard is a shade loving

garden filled with hydrangeas, peonies, Japanese maple, and a lovely shaded area to sit.

A Garden Bazaar will be held during the tour at the Red River Research Station in

South Bossier city, featuring food trucks and vendors. While there, enjoy a tour of the

Louisiana Super Plants gardens, a project of the Northwest Louisiana Master

Gardeners. Mark Wilson, Northwest Louisiana Horticulture Extension agent will be on

hand to discuss Louisiana Super Plants and answer any questions. Tickets can be

purchased at this location using credit/debit cards.

Proceeds from the garden tour fund future Master Gardener projects and help promote the

Master Gardeners’ mission to enhance the quality of knowledge for gardeners in the

community.

For more information contact the Master Gardener office at (318) 408-0984 or

www.nwlamg.weebly.com