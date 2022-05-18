Master Gardener Le Tour des Jardins

The Northwest Louisiana Master Gardeners will hold their annual spring garden tour,
Le Tour des Jardins on June 4 and 5, 2022. This year’s garden tour will take you
through six beautiful private gardens throughout Shreveport and Bossier. Tour hours will
be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 4, and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on June 5. Advance tickets are
$10 and can be purchased at any Citizens National Bank, by calling the Master Gardener
office at (318) 408-0984 or online at www.nwlamg.weebly.com . Tickets may also be
purchased at any garden on the days of the tour for $15.
Here is a glimpse of the gardens featured on the tour:
Stan and Boots Swen Garden. This Green Acres Place, Bossier City garden has
wonderful yard art that tells a story of the garden owners’ travels. The fairy gardens can
be enjoyed from multiple seating areas that offer whimsical accessories and lots of color.
The gardens contain many unusual plants, and is a true delight, from the Princess Diana
Clematis to the Peggy Martin roses, cassia vine, coral bean, Japanese quince and crinums.
With a gazebo and covered patio, this garden is a must-see.
Judy Donaldson Garden. Located in Plantation Trace, Bossier City, this home is
situated on a corner lot, with wonderful beds everywhere. At the side of the house, there
is an oak tree with resurrection fern, surrounded by roses, cannas, loropetalum, Japanese
maples and much more. A wrought-iron gate leads to a retreat, complete with a gazebo
and She-Shed. As you wander throughout the gardens you will find yard art, gaura,
butterfly bush, kaleidoscope abelia, hydrangeas and much more.
Scott and Christina Cabell Garden. Located in Kings Pointe subdivision in
Shreveport, this garden is beautifully manicured with a variety of annuals and perennials
along with established evergreens. Once you enter the backyard, you have entered an
oasis of Oakleaf hydrangea, roses, beebalm, echinacea, African iris, widow’s tears, crown
of thorns and summer phlox. Don’t miss the night blooming cereus and so much more.
Sharye and Steve Atchison Garden. Located in the Ellerbe Road area, this garden is a
delight the moment you arrive, as you wander around part of its five acres and find
hidden treasures down each path. You will be greeted by a fountain surrounded by many
perennials, such as black and blue salvia, Shasta daisies, Mexican petunias and daylilies.
As you continue around the back garden you will see a greenhouse, pool, pond and barn,
along with many winding paths covered with Louisiana irises, daylilies, cone flowers,
hydrangeas, azaleas and much more.
Polly Buller Garden. As you walk up to this South Highlands home, you are drawn to
the southern charm with azaleas, Japanese maples, crinums and a quiet area to reflect. As
you continue past the lace-cap hydrangeas, down the caladium edged driveway to the
back garden, you will find beautiful patios surrounded with maple trees, irises, salvia,
foxglove, daylilies and so much more. This garden is a delight!
Charles Rascoe Garden. Another South Highlands charmer, with a sunny front garden
filled with blueberries, daylilies, black-eyed Susan’s, irises, crepe myrtles, roses, and
yarrow. This cottage garden has a large collection of irises which will definitely be worth
the visit. Not to be missed is the Chinese dogwood. The backyard is a shade loving
garden filled with hydrangeas, peonies, Japanese maple, and a lovely shaded area to sit.
A Garden Bazaar will be held during the tour at the Red River Research Station in
South Bossier city, featuring food trucks and vendors. While there, enjoy a tour of the
Louisiana Super Plants gardens, a project of the Northwest Louisiana Master
Gardeners. Mark Wilson, Northwest Louisiana Horticulture Extension agent will be on
hand to discuss Louisiana Super Plants and answer any questions. Tickets can be
purchased at this location using credit/debit cards.
Proceeds from the garden tour fund future Master Gardener projects and help promote the
Master Gardeners’ mission to enhance the quality of knowledge for gardeners in the
community.
For more information contact the Master Gardener office at (318) 408-0984 or
www.nwlamg.weebly.com