Master Gardener Spring Garden Tour

The Northwest Louisiana Master Gardeners will hold their annual spring garden tour,

Le Tour des Jardins on June 3 and 4, 2023. This year’s garden tour will take you

through six beautiful private gardens throughout Shreveport and Bossier. Tour hours will

be 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on June 3, and 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on June 4. Advance

tickets are $10 and can be purchased at any Citizens National Bank, by calling the Master

Gardener office at (318) 408-0984 or online at www.nwlamg.weebly.com . Tickets may

also be purchased at any garden on the days of the tour for $15.

Here is a glimpse of the gardens featured on the tour:

Hedy and Don Hebert Garden. This Benton, Louisiana garden has a beautiful lake

view, and a lovely greenhouse and gazebo are interspersed with roses, palms, cannas,

hostas, and many other exotic plants. Definitely a tranquil spot.

Mary and Rodney Roppolo Garden. Also located in Benton, this home is definitely a

rose lover’s delight with thirteen different varieties. The beautiful gardens are also filled

with althea, caladiums, magnolias and water features, along with a prolific vegetable

garden including cucuzza gourd and much more. A must-see garden!

Gretchen Henry Garden. Located in Broadmoor subdivision in Shreveport, this

whimsical cottage garden has pollinators galore, wonderful yard art, clematis, Peruvian

lilies, angel trumpets, and a fish pond filtered by pickle weed. This garden has a wide

variety of blooming beauties and should not be missed.

Bob and Alexis Petrus Garden. Located in the Ellerbe Road area, a beautiful pool is

the center of this garden with beds supplying color all around. Sunshine Ligustrum, roses,

hydrangeas, althea, grape vines… the list is endless. This home is definitely a calming

spot.

Lynn Estes Garden. As you walk up to this Ellerbe Road home, you will be drawn to

the incredible hardscapes. Truly an entertainer’s delight! The beds are filled with tropical

foliage, banana plants, sun patients, lantana and day lilies in abundance. Take a minute to

stroll along the bridges and pathway beside the stone creek.

Jessica and Stan McCallon Garden. This South Shreveport charmer has a beautiful

sunny garden with plenty of annuals and perennials, plumeria, altheas, azaleas, a

wonderful star jasmine wall, and a beautiful pool and patio at the center. Definitely a

garden that leaves you feeling relaxed.

A Garden Bazaar will be held during the tour at the Red River Research Station in

South Bossier city, featuring food trucks and vendors. While there, enjoy a tour of the

Louisiana Super Plants gardens, a project of the Northwest Louisiana Master

Gardeners. Mark Wilson, Northwest Louisiana Horticulture Extension agent will be on

hand to discuss Louisiana Super Plants and answer any questions. Tickets can be

purchased at this location using credit/debit cards.

Proceeds from the garden tour fund future Master Gardener projects and help promote the

Master Gardeners’ mission to enhance the quality of knowledge for gardeners in the

community.

For more information contact the Master Gardener office at (318) 408-0984 or

www.nwlamg.weebly.com .