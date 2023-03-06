Master Gardener Spring Plant Sale

The Northwest Louisiana Master Gardeners are very excited to announce
that they will host their annual Spring Plant Sale on Saturday, April 1,
from 8 a.m. until Noon at the Red River Research Center, located at 262
Research Road, Bossier City off Highway 71-South, just past Parkway High
School. Turn right at the Big Red Barn. This is a new location for the Master
Gardeners.
There will be a wide selection of perennials, shade plants, unique vines, and
fragrant herbs for sale. In addition, many varieties of native plants grown by
Master Gardeners will also be available. Some of these include Hydrangea,
Louisiana iris, Angel Trumpet, Pollinator Plants, Hanging Baskets, and
Louisiana Super Plants. Local Master Gardeners will be available to help
you select the best plants for your yard and garden, answer your gardening
questions and provide advice. Our local horticulturist, Mark Wilson, will be
available to answer any questions about plant identification, diagnosing
plant problems, insects, diseases and weeds and how to control them.
Samples for identification should be fresh and placed in plastic bags or
containers.
Proceeds from the plant sale fund future Master Gardener projects and help
promote the Master Gardeners’ mission to enhance the quality of knowledge
for gardeners in the community. For more information contact the Master
Gardener office at (318)408-0984 or www.nwlamg.weebly.com .