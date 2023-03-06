Master Gardener Spring Plant Sale

The Northwest Louisiana Master Gardeners are very excited to announce

that they will host their annual Spring Plant Sale on Saturday, April 1,

from 8 a.m. until Noon at the Red River Research Center, located at 262

Research Road, Bossier City off Highway 71-South, just past Parkway High

School. Turn right at the Big Red Barn. This is a new location for the Master

Gardeners.

There will be a wide selection of perennials, shade plants, unique vines, and

fragrant herbs for sale. In addition, many varieties of native plants grown by

Master Gardeners will also be available. Some of these include Hydrangea,

Louisiana iris, Angel Trumpet, Pollinator Plants, Hanging Baskets, and

Louisiana Super Plants. Local Master Gardeners will be available to help

you select the best plants for your yard and garden, answer your gardening

questions and provide advice. Our local horticulturist, Mark Wilson, will be

available to answer any questions about plant identification, diagnosing

plant problems, insects, diseases and weeds and how to control them.

Samples for identification should be fresh and placed in plastic bags or

containers.

Proceeds from the plant sale fund future Master Gardener projects and help

promote the Master Gardeners’ mission to enhance the quality of knowledge

for gardeners in the community. For more information contact the Master

Gardener office at (318)408-0984 or www.nwlamg.weebly.com .