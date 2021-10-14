MASTER GARDENER’S FALL BULB SALE

The Northwest Louisiana Master Gardeners proudly present their annual Fall Bulb Sale, Saturday, October 30, 2021. This annual sale will be held at the Randle T. Moore Center on the corner of Fairfield Avenue and Kings Highway in Shreveport, Louisiana from 8 AM until noon. Featured are hard to find heirloom bulbs to beautify your flower garden. You can’t buy these heirloom bulbs in stores. Many of the bulbs come from Master Gardener’s gardens, and have been dug up from old home sites. There will be over five thousand heirloom bulbs (over thirty varieties) that thrive in the South for sale.



Featured bulbs this year include Amaryllis, many varieties of Narcissus, Allium, Dutch Iris, Oxblood lilies, Oriental lilies, Peony and Spider Lilies. There will also be a variety of species tulips that are shorter and have smaller blooms than regular Dutch tulips and will rebloom each spring. Also called botanical tulips, they are the parents of the hybrid tulips we are used to seeing each spring.



Come early for the best selection. For more information, call the Master Gardener Hotline, (318) 698-0010.