Master Sergeant (Ret) Dale D. (Toby) Tobias Sr. passed away at his home to be with his Savior Saturday, June 4, 2022. He was born April 17, 1933, to William B. and Oma Tobias in Rochester Mills, PA. Dale was one of ten children Lydia, Trudell, Erma, Vivian, William Jr., Alverda, Dolly, Geraldine, Joyce.



He grew up all over Western Pennsylvania as his father was a minister in numerous small churches throughout PA. His life changed forever when his father was assigned to a small church near Ligonier at Pleasant Grove Church and he met his wife of 62 years, Elda (Neiderhiser) Tobias. They had four children Dale Jr. (Lorri), Larry (Rogenia), Linda (Guy), and Darrin (Patty). Throughout this time, he was very proud of his 38 years of service to his country in the US Army, PA Army National Guard, and the US Air Force Reserve. Establishing a legacy that has continued with his three sons and a grandson.



He was a Lifetime Member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, the American Legion, and the Disabled American Veterans. His service also continued to his Lord as a member of Barksdale United Methodist Church for almost 40 years. As well as Bethany United Methodist Church in Latrobe, PA. Elda was called home to Heaven in May 2014, leaving a gaping chasm in his life until he met and married Barbara Vargulish in 2018 and reinvigorated his world and enlarging his family with Jaimie, John, and Cindy.



Barb went to Heaven in January this year. Dale is survived by his sisters, Joyce Vargulish and Lydia Barker, his children, 11 Grandchildren, 13 Step Grandchildren, 12 Great Grandchildren, 9 Step Great-Grandchildren, 2 Great-Great Grandchildren. Dale was loved and respected by thousands of extended family, friends, and military brothers and sisters all over the world.



A celebration of his life will be held at Barksdale United Methodist Church, 1465 Patricia in Bossier City, La. on June 19th at 2:00. Rev. Kendall Docter officiating.

