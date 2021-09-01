Matthew Hefner, MD, Opens WK Precision Neurosurgery

Matthew I. Hefner, MD, has joined the Willis-Knighton Physician Network and has established WK Precision Neurosurgery in Bossier City.



Dr. Hefner grew up in Shreveport, where he attended Northwood High School and then attended LSU Shreveport, graduating summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in molecular and cellular biology. He earned his medical degree at LSU School of Medicine in Shreveport and also completed a neurosurgery residency and an enfolded fellowship in adult and pediatric complex spine surgery at the same institution.



Focusing on a special interest in minimally invasive spine surgery, he has some appealing options for patients. “We can offer procedures with incisions that range from one to two centimeters, which can allow patients to go home often the same day with much less post-operative pain and complications,” he says.



Dr. Hefner has made a long-range commitment to Willis-Knighton and the Shreveport-Bossier area. “From growing up here and having a lot of strong community and family ties, it’s very important for me to stay in the community and serve the patients who live here,” he says.



WK Precision Neurosurgery is located on the campus of WK Bossier Health Center in the WK Bossier Medical Pavilion, 2449 Hospital Drive, Suite 210, in Bossier City. Dr. Hefner accepts new patients and most insurance plans.