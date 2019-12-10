Maxine Edwards

Bossier City, LA – Maxine Edwards of Bossier City, peacefully passed away to spend eternity with her Lord and Savior on December 8, 2019 at the age of 84. She was born in Castor, LA on April 24, 1935.

Maxine was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, Buster Edwards, son Ray Edwards, parents Garland and Edith Norman, and brother Ray Norman.

She is survived by daughters, Rebecca Burge and husband Cliff of Bossier City, Donna DeMoss and husband Bart of Benton; Sons, Jerry Edwards of Washington State, and Rickey Edwards of Bossier City; Brother, Arnold Norman and wife Charlotte of Shreveport and Sister-in-law, Wanda Norman of Shreveport.

Maxine was blessed with many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, who she so dearly loved. In addition to being a loving mother and wife, she worked for Bell South Corporation, from which she retired after 20 years of service. Family gatherings were among her favorite activities. Spending time with family and friends, especially her grandbabies, thrilled her heart.

Maxine enjoyed traveling and one of her favorite pastimes was fishing. She never caught a fish that was too small and was disappointed if you threw any back.

We were all blessed by her wisdom and her sweet loving spirit. We all loved her and will always carry her in our hearts. Maxine loved her church family at Believer’s Worship Center in Benton and looked forward to worshipping and hearing God’s message each Sunday. She was a Prayer Warrior, praying everyday for our country, its leaders, and all her family and friends. She had a well worn prayer list in her bible naming all of the people she prayed for daily.

Funeral services will be held 10am Thursday, December 12, at Boone Funeral Home, 2156 Airline Dr, Bossier City, with Pastor Danny Moffet of Believer’s Worship Center officiating assisted by Pastor Craig Johnson of North Point Community Church. Visitation will be Wednesday, December 11 from 5-7pm at Boone Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Welcome Cemetery on Hwy 371 North, Taylor, AR.

Pallbearers will be Aaron DeMoss, Steven Maxwell, Mark Norman, Craig Edwards, Cody Burge, and Butch Reed.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to your favorite charity in Memory of Maxine Edwards.