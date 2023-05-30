May 2023 Sobriety Checkpoint Results

Bossier Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a sobriety checkpoint in the 5100 block of Highway 527 on Monday evening, May 29th.



Sheriff’s Deputies and LSP Troopers screened a total of 188 cars and conducted one traffic stop. They

administered 6 Standardized Field Sobriety Tests and arrested two people for DWI. Deputies also issued citations for various violations including Driving Under Suspension, No Child Restraint, Open Container, and Littering.



“I’m proud of our deputies who are willing to come in on a holiday and identify and arrest people who

have decided to endanger others,” said Sheriff Whittington. “Compliance with impaired driving laws is

our goal, but unfortunately, not everyone follows those laws.”



“Thankfully, Bossier Parish has sheriff’s deputies who are willing to do the hard job of impaired driving

enforcement even if it’s a holiday,” said Deputy Ryan Rhodes, Traffic/Motors/DRE/Impaired Driving

Coordinator.



The Bossier Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Louisiana State Police. This checkpoint was funded by a Louisiana Highway Safety Commission impaired driving grant awarded to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s

Office.



Motorists are encouraged to report suspected impaired drivers in Bossier Parish 24 hours a day by

calling 911 or (318) 965-2203.