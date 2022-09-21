Mayor Appoints New Chief of Police

Bossier City Mayor Tommy Chandler has announced the appointment of Sergeant Daniel Haugen as the Chief of Police. The appointment is not an interim appointment, Haugen will serve as the chief effective immediately as his score on the chief’s exam is still valid.



Haugen is a 20-year veteran with Bossier City Police Department having served in the Patrol Division, Motorcycle Division, and the SWAT team. Most recently, Haugen worked at the Training Center as the City’s Range Master and training coordinator.



A Bossier City native, Haugen is a 1998 graduate of Parkway High School and Bossier Parish Community College with a degree in Criminal Justice. He has been married to wife Molly, his high school sweetheart, for 19 years and they have two children. Molly Haugen also serves the city in the position of Comptroller and has been a key member of the City’s Finance Department since 2007.



When asked for comment, Mayor Tommy Chandler said “Daniel Haugen’s faith and his family are the cornerstones of his personal and professional life. His quiet confidence and no-nonsense approach make a great combination to lead our Bossier City Police Department forward. I did not want to make an interim or temporary appointment; our city needs a Chief right now and I am proud to select Daniel Haugen as my Chief of Police.”