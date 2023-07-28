Mayor Chandler Introduces Term Limits Ordinance

Today, I submitted an ordinance for term limits to the Clerk of the City Council. I have always

supported term limits and believe they help foster good government. But, this is not about me.



This is about the 2,977 citizens who signed their names to a petition. The citizens have taken the

path outlined in the City’s Charter to create a change they, along with many others, believe in. I

want them to know that I hear their voices and they matter to me. I want to see their desire for

term limits on the ballot in November so citizens can vote on this important issue.



There has never been a successful petition to call for a charter amendment in Bossier City’s

history. This unprecedented event has created some legal questions that must be answered. The

City Attorney has been proactive and taken steps to seek guidance from outside expert counsel

to ensure this process progresses as smoothly as possible. Gathering opinions from experts in

this area of law is a good-faith effort to potentially prevent future legal challenges.



However, as Mayor, I have an obligation to the citizens to take any and all steps to move this

forward, even while legal questions are being researched. I am committed to the citizens of

Bossier City and I will do everything I can to make sure term limits are on the ballot on November

18, 2023.