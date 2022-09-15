Mayor Chandler Seeks Removal of Chief of Police

Mayor Tommy Chandler is seeking approval from the Bossier City Municipal Fire & Police

Civil Service Board to remove Christopher A. Estess as Chief of Police. Louisiana law provides

a “working test” period for municipal fire and police civil service employees. Because the

request to remove Estess is less than six months from the date of his appointment, prior approval

from the Bossier City Civil Service Board is required by law.



“Public safety has always been a top priority of mine and this decision is not one that has been

made without great thought, consideration and prayer. Unfortunately, the Bossier City Police

Department under the leadership of Chris Estess has not progressed in a manner that best serves

the Department or the citizens of Bossier City.”



“The men and women of the Bossier City Police Department and the Citizens of Bossier City

deserve leadership that seeks to strengthen the Department and our community. While I

understand the decision to remove the Chief during the working test period is unprecedented and

controversial, I am committed to make the tough decisions that ensure that Bossier City

progresses and prospers.”