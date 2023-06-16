Mayor Chandler: Stay off the roads

In the wake of the largest power outage the city may have ever experienced, Mayor Tommy Chandler issued a safety message today, urging citizens to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary. Speaking about the challenges posed by the ongoing power outage, Mayor Chandler emphasized the need for caution and community cooperation.

Acknowledging the efforts of the Bossier Police Department in handling the situation, Mayor Chandler noted that their resources are stretched thin. “They cannot be everywhere,” he emphasized. With traffic lights and street lights rendered inoperable due to the power outage, the risk of danger and harm to citizens has increased significantly. Furthermore, the conditions resulting from the power outage will inevitably cause delays in police response times.

In light of these circumstances, Mayor Chandler stressed the importance of prioritizing safety. “If you do not have an urgent or necessary reason to be on the streets, we strongly encourage you to stay safe and stay off the roads,” he stated. By minimizing traffic on the streets, the number of traffic accidents can be reduced, lessening the strain on emergency response services.

Expressing concern over the potential for inclement weather, Mayor Chandler called upon all citizens to exercise prudence. “Let’s be smart and let’s be safe as we work through the challenges created by the storm together,” he urged, highlighting the need for a unified approach in navigating the difficulties posed by the power outage.

As the city and surrounding areas grapple with the aftermath of this unprecedented event, Mayor Chandler’s message serves as a reminder that individual responsibility and collective action are crucial in ensuring the safety and well-being of all residents. The Mayor’s plea to stay off the roads unless necessary stands as a testament to the seriousness of the situation and the need for community-wide vigilance.