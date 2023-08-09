Mayor Chandler submits resolution for term limits election

I submitted a resolution calling for term limits to be on the ballot on November 18, 2023. This

resolution will be on the City Council agenda on August 15. I previously submitted an ordinance

for term limits that will also be on the same agenda. I believe there are multiple paths forward,

but each one requires action by the City Council and time is of the essence. I have reviewed the

legal memo from the outside attorney and some questions regarding this issue remain. However,

those questions will not prevent me from taking action to get term limits on the ballot.

Ultimately, any legal questions or challenges will be decided in the courts. My job as Mayor is to

work on behalf of the citizens and they have presented a petition that I will not ignore.

As a supporter of term limits, I will continue working to get this issue on the ballot. I look forward

to casting my vote in favor of term limits on November 18, 2023.