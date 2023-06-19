Mayor Chandler updates Citizens on Post Storm Recovery Plan

Mayor Tommy Chandler and members of his Administration joined Public Service Commissioner Foster Campbell, Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux and SWEPCO President Brett Mattison to provide the most recent information on recovery and restoration plans for our community. At the time of the Press conference (10:00 a.m.) there remained over 12,000 Bossier City customers without power. As of noon 9,000 is the number which shows continued progress. The following plans are specific to the recovery efforts for Bossier City.

This Press Release is to again confirm that there is NO BOIL ADVISORY in Bossier City.

Plans to address debris removal are underway. Citizens are asked to take perishable household trash to the assigned dumping station at 3223 Old Shed Rd. These items should include food spoiled due to the power outage. The city recommends that all trees and limbs are cut into 8-10ft. sections and taken to the curb where it will be picked up by teams from Public Works or other private companies that has been contracted to assist with disposal services for the overload created by the storm. Other items such as furniture and appliances will not be picked up.

Bossier City Cooling stations remains open at Stonewall Baptist Church 807 Eatman St. and the Shady Grove Recreation center 3949 Wayne Street. Bossier Parish Council on Aging has an open cooling station on Bearkat Drive. Mayor Chandler will keep citizens informed as communications and updates with SWEPCO continues.