Mayor-Elect Pays Visit to Bellaire Elementary

What an exciting day for some third graders at Bellaire Elementary in Bossier! Bossier City Mayor-Elect Tommy Chandler paid a visit to meet some of his youngest constituents and answer their questions.

A script is provided below

Script:

Some third graders at Bellaire Elementary in Bossier were excited to have a special visitor drop by today – Bossier City Mayor-Elect Tommy Chandler.

Meredith Starks’ class had been discussing the election and her students had a lot of questions about what exactly the mayor does.

It was a teachable moment that led to students writing letters to the newly elected mayor, but rather than simply pick them up, Chandler paid a visit to to answer their questions in person.

Questions ran the gamut, from why he ran for mayor and what changes he plans to implement to the possibility of a baseball field being built in south Bossier.

As for his favorite book and animal, Chandler answered “the Bible” and his “four Chihuahuas.”

The patriotic visit ended with Chandler handing out American flags and posing for pictures with his young constituents.