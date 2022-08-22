Mayor Kim Gaspard featured on episode of Small Town Podcast

Mayor Kim Gaspard is the featured guest on an episode of Small Town Podcast with host Mayor

Matt Seale of Ocilla, GA. The episode was released on Monday, August 22, 2022.



Small Town Podcast Host Mayor Matt Seale travels to a small town in Louisiana that is a

growing community in the northwest region of the state, adding amenities even on the day of

recording this podcast episode! Come, go with Mayor Matt Seale to Haughton, Louisiana, to

speak with Mayor Kim Gaspard, a man who settled in Haughton with plans to retire and relax

but has made public service in his growing community a high priority. This episode is sponsored

by the Louisiana Municipal Association and Louisiana Economic Development.



Small Town Podcast is an audio project designed to shine the spotlight on small towns that are

often overshadowed in the media by the excitement and activity of bigger cities. When small

towns do get attention, it is often for something less than desirable. Small Town Podcast tells the

whole story of small town living and its joys and challenges.



In Small Town Podcast, Mayor Matt Seale visits other small towns and talks face to face with

local leaders. The audience is given an opportunity to learn about the personalities of local

officials in small towns and then hear about some of the town’s unique qualities and what it has

to offer.



Small Town Podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and other podcast

applications. For the full list of podcast platforms available or to listen to an episode on the web,

visit www.smalltownpodcast.com and go to the “Listen” tab. Listeners can also follow Small

Town Podcast on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook to see photos of the towns Matt Seale

features.