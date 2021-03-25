Mayor Lo Walker’s Weekly COVID-19 Video Update

n this week’s Bossier City COVID-19 video briefing, Mayor Lorenz “Lo” Walker says, “There is light at the end of the tunnel, but we are not out of the tunnel yet.” He notes the uncertainty of the impact of COVID-19 variants and the potential for a possible spike in positive cases due to spring break. Mayor Walker encourages all who are eligible to get vaccinated and continue to follow the mitigation protocols to continue to help stop the spread of the disease.

With the parish positivity rate decreasing to 2.8% and the growing expansion of vaccine eligibility, Bossier City Mayor Lorenz “Lo” Walker is ending the scheduled weekly video briefings that began in April of last year.

