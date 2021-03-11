Mayor Lo Walker’s Weekly COVID Briefing – March 11, 2021

In this week’s Bossier City COVID-19 briefing, Mayor Lorenz “Lo” Walker reviews COVID-19 statistics for Bossier Parish. The number of total positive COVID-19 cases is now 13,110 and the number of total deaths has risen to 275 in our parish.

Mayor Walker states that per the Governor Edwards says “We are currently moving in the right direction and we have been for several weeks. We have met the federal grading criteria to move into Phase III.” The states most recent percentage of positive cases at the end of February is now 3%, well below our goal of 5%. Mayor Walker encourages everyone to get vaccinated if you are eligible. Please continue to follow the mitigation protocols to help slow the spread of the disease including washing hands, practicing social distancing, avoiding gatherings, and staying home if sick.

Here is the link to the video: