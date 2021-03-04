Mayor Lo Walker’s Weekly COVID briefing

In this week’s Bossier City COVID-19 briefing, Mayor Lorenz “Lo” Walker reviews COVID-19 statistics for Bossier Parish. The number of total positive COVID-19 cases is now 13,048 and the number of total deaths has risen to 264 in our parish. Mayor Walker states that per the Governor Edwards says “We are currently moving in the right direction and we have been for several weeks. We have met the grading criteria to move into Phase III.” Phase III is in effective as of March 3rd.

Mayor Walker informs the public that LSU Heath COVID 19 vaccination team is holding a large scale vaccination event at the Brookshire’s Grocery Arena THIS Saturday, March 6th from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM. You must register BEFORE arriving. Please go to www.lsuhs.edu to register for your vaccine.

Mayor Walker urges everyone to follow the mitigation protocols to help slow the spread of the disease including washing hands, practicing social distancing, avoiding gatherings, and staying home if sick.

