Mayor Lo Walker’s Weekly COVID Update Video

In this week’s Bossier City COVID-19 briefing, Mayor Lorenz “Lo” Walker reviews COVID-19 statistics for Bossier Parish. The number of total positive COVID-19 cases is now 13,174 and the number of total deaths has risen to 281 in our parish.

Mayor Walker states that per Governor Edwards “We have met the federal grading criteria to move into Phase III.” The states most recent percentage of positive cases as of March 10th is now 2.10%, well below our goal of 5%. Mayor Walker states there is light at the end of the tunnel. He encourages everyone to get vaccinated if you are eligible. Please continue to follow the mitigation protocols to help slow the spread of the disease including washing hands, practicing social distancing, avoiding gatherings, and staying home if sick.

