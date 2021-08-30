Mayor Tommy Chandler Nominates Amanda Nottingham as Project Coordinator for Bossier City

Mayor Tommy Chandler has nominated Amanda Nottingham for the
position of Project Coordinator for the City of Bossier. As Project
Coordinator, Nottingham will be responsible for the coordination and
management of projects in Bossier City. Nottingham brings valuable
experience in governmental affairs as well as strong leadership skills
which will enable her to effectively manage key projects in Bossier City.
Amanda Nottingham has a wide and diverse background including experience as an
educator, non-profit director, and legislative liaison. Nottingham will ensure all
stakeholders are informed and regularly updated on each project. She will also work
closely with City Council members to prioritize and provide support to projects specific
to their respective districts.
“Mrs. Nottingham’s experience in state government and nonprofit leadership will bring
valuable knowledge and skills that will enable her to begin working for Bossier City
immediately upon confirmation by the City Council. I look forward to working with Mrs.
Nottingham on behalf of the city and citizens of Bossier City.” stated Mayor Chandler.
Nottingham’s nomination for the position of Project Coordinator will be on the agenda of
the September 7, 20201 meeting of the Bossier City Council. The meeting will begin at
3:00 PM at Municipal Complex.