Mayor Tommy Chandler Nominates Amanda Nottingham as Project Coordinator for Bossier City

Mayor Tommy Chandler has nominated Amanda Nottingham for the

position of Project Coordinator for the City of Bossier. As Project

Coordinator, Nottingham will be responsible for the coordination and

management of projects in Bossier City. Nottingham brings valuable

experience in governmental affairs as well as strong leadership skills

which will enable her to effectively manage key projects in Bossier City.



Amanda Nottingham has a wide and diverse background including experience as an

educator, non-profit director, and legislative liaison. Nottingham will ensure all

stakeholders are informed and regularly updated on each project. She will also work

closely with City Council members to prioritize and provide support to projects specific

to their respective districts.



“Mrs. Nottingham’s experience in state government and nonprofit leadership will bring

valuable knowledge and skills that will enable her to begin working for Bossier City

immediately upon confirmation by the City Council. I look forward to working with Mrs.

Nottingham on behalf of the city and citizens of Bossier City.” stated Mayor Chandler.



Nottingham’s nomination for the position of Project Coordinator will be on the agenda of

the September 7, 20201 meeting of the Bossier City Council. The meeting will begin at

3:00 PM at Municipal Complex.