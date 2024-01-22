Mayor Tommy Chandler to Speak to Bossier City Rotary Club

The Rotary Club of Bossier City works hard to take action to improve the communities

As part of the ongoing mission of providing meaningful programs, Mayor Tommy

Chandler, Bossier City Mayor, will be the guest speaker this Thursday, January 25, 2024,

at the Rotary Club of Bossier City’s weekly meeting.



The Rotary Club meets starting at Noon at the Hilton Garden Inn/Homewood Suites,

located off Old Minden Road in Bossier City. Anyone wanting to attend is asked to RSVP

to bossierrotaryclub@gmail.com. The cost to attend the luncheon is $20/person and

any individual or business is welcome to attend.