Mayor Tommy Chandler to Speak to Bossier City Rotary Club

The Rotary Club of Bossier City works hard to take action to improve the communities
in which we work, live and play. Members contribute their time, energy and passion to
carry out meaningful and sustainable projects that promote peace, fight disease, fight
hunger, provide clean drinking water, help mothers and children, support education and
grow local economies.
As part of the ongoing mission of providing meaningful programs, Mayor Tommy
Chandler, Bossier City Mayor, will be the guest speaker this Thursday, January 25, 2024,
at the Rotary Club of Bossier City’s weekly meeting.
The Rotary Club meets starting at Noon at the Hilton Garden Inn/Homewood Suites,
located off Old Minden Road in Bossier City. Anyone wanting to attend is asked to RSVP
to bossierrotaryclub@gmail.com. The cost to attend the luncheon is $20/person and
any individual or business is welcome to attend.