Mayor Walker’s weekly video update on COVID-19 response operations in Bossier City

Bossier City, Mayor Lorenz “Lo” Walker’s weekly video update on COVID-19 response operations and activities in Bossier City. Mayor Walker is joined by Bossier City Police Chief Shane McWilliams and Bossier City Fire Department Chief Brad Zagone.



In the video:



· Mayor Walker says that the transition into Phase 2 is a tribute to the people of Bossier Parish doing what needs to be done.



· Chief Zagone says early preparations for COVID-19 have allowed City operations to transition smoothly between phases.



· Chief McWilliams thanks residents for adhering to COVID-19 prevention guidelines saying it has allowed officers to focus on their day to day duties.