Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast to go virtual this year

The 39th Annual Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast will be virtual for the very first time on Thursday, November 5, 2020. The event will be live streamed at 7:30 a.m. on YouTube.

“I believe the need for prayers is especially important with all the natural and manmade problems which now affect our nation and the international community. The virtual meeting is consistent with the need to consider the health implications of an in-person meeting and will continue the annual prayer event for our community,” said Bossier City Mayor Lo Walker.

Citizens, clergy, business leaders and elected officials will gather together virtually for approximately one hour to listen, reflect and pray for the continued growth and revitalization of their communities.

Shreveport Bossier Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast Chair Sandy Cimino, says due to COVID-19 restrictions and concerns, they were unable to have an in-person event this year.

“We have a minimum of 800 who attend this event, from high school age to 80-plus years each year. There was no way to decide who would be eliminated, and who could attend. Most of our sponsors have supported us for over 30 years. Due to our size, we alternate between the Bossier Civic Center and the Shreveport Convention Center. Neither could guarantee the number we could have nor who the food could be served,” Cimino said.

“This event takes months of planning and could not be put together in a month. Therefore, the board decided to go virtual which will allow us to reach so many more people,” she added.

The 39th Annual Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast will feature Mrs. Merlyna Adams Valentine as the events guest speaker.

Valentine is a national speaker, author, consultant, trainer, and owner of Merlyna Valentine Consulting, LLC. As a well- respected educator for over thirty years, Ms. Valentine served as a teacher, principal, and executive director in a highly successful school district.

Her transformational leadership as a school principal resulted in her school’s recognition as a “Top Gains” school. She has received numerous awards and commendations such as teacher of the year, principal of the year, and was chosen as the University of New Orleans College of Education and Human Development Alumna of the Year.

“Merlyna’s captivating story of persevering through a life-threatening illness and quadruple amputations to a life of continued passion and purpose will be a blessing to all of us,” said Cimino.

The purpose of the breakfast is to give the community a chance to come together in prayer, and realize the responsibility we have to those around us.

The link for the virtual Prayer Breakfast is https://tinyurl.com/SBMPB-live-event.